Man shot, killed in apparent road rage incident in Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas – One man has been charged with murder after a road rage shooting in a Conroe neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened near S Loop 336 E and Fife Drive in the Stewarts Forest subdivision just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the deadly shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, involving two vehicles and two people.

Neighbors heard tires screeching and at least two gunshots. Conroe police arrived at the scene and say they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. That victim was identified as 28-year-old Brent Purvis.

Purvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect, identified as 29-year-old Justin Clarabutk, was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with murder.

Neighbors said the subdivision is typically quiet. However, they said there are a lot of frustrated drivers due to a shortened right lane on a roadway near the subdivision.

“The scene is secure. There is no threat to the public,” Sgt. David Dickenson said.

Conroe police said the investigation is ongoing.