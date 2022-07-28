HPD, council members announce donations to add more sound meters throughout Houston area

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department Southeast Patrol Division officers and Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D, announced the donation of several new sound meters that will be placed in the Southeast Patrol Division.

Evans-Shabazz provided 10 new and upgraded sound meters in an effort to support HPD’s goal of maintaining the quality of life for all Houstonians. Council Member Sallie Alcorn, At-Large Position 5, were also in attendance.

Evans-Shabazz’s donation will be a tool used to enforce the recently approved amendments to Chapter 30 of the City of Houston Code of Ordinances related to noise and sound level regulation.

According to Evans-Shabzz, the sound meters will help deter the “bad actors,” the ones that are not adhering to the ordinances and fail to remember their business is located in a mixed-use community.

She said most of the noise complaints in her district are related to clubs and nightlife, but they come from other places as well.

The goal is to put every single sound meter in every single patrol car so officers can respond to every single noise call, noise pollution call, and objectively, without bias, enforce the law.

“It is vital that we continue to invest in resources and training to ensure that the quality of life of our residents is at the forefront of our daily work,” Evans-Shabzz said.

Watch the full press conference below: