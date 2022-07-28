Houston-area boxer, father of 4 murdered inside restaurant after going with friend to talk to her estranged husband, family says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of 44-year-old Maurenzo Smith is trying to cope with his sudden and tragic death.

“All around, he was just a very loving, kind guy. Always trying to help and eventually, that’s what ended up with him in the situation,” said Smith’s sister Ida Carter.

Smith’s family described him as a good man and an even better father to his four children.

“He was always looking to improve,” said Smith’s daughter Saraa Abdullah Smith. “Whether it was for leadership, working out or just becoming a better man or better father.”

Smith was also a Heavyweight boxer.

“We were always there with him to support him when he would fight locally. He’s a fighter over in Colombia as well as a world champion. He had belts [and] he has a lot of friends,” Carter said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Smith was shot and killed at The Crab Station Oyster Bar located in the 4500 block of FM 1960 on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a husband and wife agreed to meet there to discuss the terms of their divorce.

Detectives said the woman was accompanied by Smith, who was the woman’s current boyfriend.

Smith’s family told KPRC that was false.

“There was no relationship of any kind as far as boyfriend and girlfriend,” Carter said.

The husband is alleged to have shot Smith multiple times after a brief conversation with him and the wife. The suspect then allegedly shot himself in the head a short time later.

Smith’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.