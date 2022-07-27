Man kills wife’s boyfriend before killing himself during divorce talk at restaurant, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A man shot himself in the head after fatally shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend Wednesday at a restaurant in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially said they were responding to reports of a disturbance around 11:55 a.m. at a restaurant, located in the 4500 block of FM 1960 at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive in northwest Harris County.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned that the husband, 61, and wife, 28, agreed to meet to discuss terms of their divorce, according to Maj. Susan Cotter, with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was accompanied by her boyfriend, 44, at the restaurant.

Cotter said the husband walked into the business with the divorce papers in his hand and they spoke for 20 minutes before the conversation went downhill. The husband reportedly left the business but shortly returned and fired 13 rounds at the boyfriend and woman. The boyfriend was struck several times and the husband also attempted to shoot the woman, but missed, deputies said.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and the five to six people inside the restaurant were uninjured.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene, but was stopped by deputies nearby, according to HCSO. That’s when the suspect got out the vehicle and allegedly shot himself in the head.

He was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the suspect and victims have not been released. The couple had no children and were married for nine years, according to Cotter.

Authorities initially had said that there had been a murder-suicide, but Gonzalez updated that information.