Beyhive is buzzing: Beyoncé fans upset after her newest album ‘Renaissance’ reportedly leaked 2 days before release

HOUSTON – Reports of Beyoncé's newest album being leaked have left fans at the “Beyhive” quite disturbed.

According to CNN, social media users from her devoted fan base sounded off after the Houston native’s newest album, “Renaissance” was reportedly leaked on the Internet, two days before the scheduled release date.

Variety reported that the album was found to be sold as “high quality flac files” that sounded similar to the actual album.

The highly-anticipated album is Beyoncé's first full-length album since “Lemonade” back in 2016. Her first single, “Break My Soul” was released earlier this month.

CNN reported that this isn’t the first time the singer’s album was leaked. Her 2011 album, “4″ was leaked three weeks before release.

“Queen Bey” responds

Beyonce took to Twitter to write a short letter to her fans. Here’s what she wrote:

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring your joy. I love you deep.”

