2 teens in custody also charged for role in shooting of 17-year-old, HPD says

2 jailed teens additionally charged for role in shooting of 17-year-old, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities have charged two teenagers who they believe were involved in the shooting of another teen back in May.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 2800 block of south Dairy Ashford Road around 5:15 p.m. on May 1.

Houston police say the suspects, Corey Hodge, 18, and Kaylen Sabbath, 17, who were both already in jail on an unrelated case, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say they when they arrived at the scene, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a bullet wound. Officers say the victim was inside her apartment when she heard multiple gunshots outside. Moments later, a bullet from outside reportedly went through a glass door and struck her.

She was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspects allegedly ran from the scene following the shooting.

Upon further investigation, authorities were able to identify the teens involved.

Both Hodge and Sabbath remain in Harris County Jail where they were subsequently charged for their roles in the incident.