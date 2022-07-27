20-year-old charged with capital murder after man gunned down during robbery in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 20-year-old is now charged with capital murder in the death of a 62-year-old man on Sunday in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Ledbetter Street at about 7:15 p.m.

Police said Rayveon Deanthony Williams shot and killed the unidentified man in a robbery.

Police said in a news release that a Buick sedan circled the block several times prior to the shooting. When the victim noticed the vehicle, he walked up to it and police said Williams exited the driver seat, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded his wallet. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim, took his wallet, and fled the scene. Police said further investigation identified Williams as the suspect, but no further information was provided. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Ad

Police said they found that man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He died at an area hospital.