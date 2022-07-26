FULL LIST: See hundreds of Family Dollar products recalled due to improper temperature storage

Trailers are parked at a Family Dollar Distribution center on May 19, 2022 in St George, Utah.

HOUSTON – Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products that were stored and shipped “outside of labeled temperature requirements,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It’s unclear from the FDA’s information at what temperatures the products were stored.

The recall is voluntary and includes products ”inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022.”

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

This recall goes to the retail store level.

The FDA said Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product.

Ad

“Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt,” the news release from authorities said. “This recall does not apply to Delaware, Alaska, Hawaii as no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received any products subject to this recall and Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii.”

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products

Here is the full list of recalled products.

900205 Dayquil Liquid Cold & Flu 12 FL OZ

900448 Ready In Case Cetrizine Allergy All Day Tablet 5 Count

900449 Quality Plus Diphenhydramine Allergy Mini Tablet 12 Count

900523 Ready In Case Night Time Cold Flu Relief Soft Gels 8 Count

900596 Colgate Max Fresh Clean Mint Toothpaste 1.9 OZ

900733 Listerine Coolmint Mouthwash 250 mL

900734 Colgate Cavity Protection 3 Pack 6 OZ

901003 Sensodyne Repair and Protect Whitening Toothpaste

901379 Guardian Antacid Extra Strength Tablet Fruit 96 Count

901452 Arthritis Hot Crème 3 OZ

901457 Ready In Case Sleep Aid Soft Gel 32 Count

901658 Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste Brisk Mint 2 Pack 6 oz

901785 Colgate Max Fresh Cool Mint Toothpaste 2 Pack 6 oz

902012 Alka Seltzer Plus Day or Night Liquid Gel 20 Count

902143 Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste Brisk Mint 3Pack 6 oz

902270 Ready In Case Rubbing Alcohol 91% 16 FL OZ

902321 Guardian Bismuth Chewable Cherry Tabs 30 Count

902322 Guardian Antacid Ultra Strength 1000 Fruit 72 Count

902381 Ready In Case Pain Reliever PM Caplet 100 Count

902701 Crest Complete Scope Outlast Toothpaste 2 Pack 5.4 OZ

902704 Crest Scope Outlast Mint Mouthwash 1 Liter

902929 Lidocain Arthritis and Sport Wintergreen Alcohol 16 FL OZ

902967 Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste 4.8 OZ

903365 Pepcid Complete Chewaable Tablets Berry 8 Count

903432 Orajel Gum Pain Relief Gel 0.125 OZ

903463 Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste Charcoal 3.9 OZ

905026 Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Gel Frosty Mint 6 OZ

905028 Arm & Hammer Complete Care Baking Soda Peroxide Toothpaste 6 OZ

905703 Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Paste Brisk Mint 2.5 OZ

907121 Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Paste Brisk Mint 6 OZ

907125 Crest Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste Fresh Mint 5.7 OZ

907151 Colgate Sparkling White Mint Zing 2.5 OZ

907766 Arm & Hammer Advanced Whitening Toothpaste 4.3 FL OZ

907839 Colgate Max Fresh Cool Mint Toothpaste 6 OZ

907872 Crest Complete Scope Outlast Toothpaste 5.4 OZ

908114 Swan Mouthwash Green Mint 1 LTR

909221 Ready In Case Hydrogen Peroxide 16 FL OZ

910325 Good Sense Hemorroid Ointment 2 OZ

910721 Swan Petroleum Jelly 7.5 OZ

910726 Baby Love Petroleum Jelly 13 OZ911030 Icy Hot Patch 1 Count

914001 Jet Alert Caffiene Tablets 30 Count

914109 Guardian Antacid Extra Strength Tablet Berry 96 Count

914325 Ready In Case Bismuth Maximum Strength 8 FL OZ

914726 Guardian Antacid Tablet Regular Strength Fruit 150 Count

915000 Gericare Milk of Magnesia Cherry 12 FL OZ

915623 Gericare Milk of Magnesia Mint 12 FL OZ

915626 Natureplex Enema 2 Pack 4.5 FL OZ

915632 Good Sense Anti Diarrheal Loperamide Caplet 12 Count

916001 Quality Plus Sinus Congestion 24 Tablets

916003 Quality Plus Allergy Relief 25 mg 48 Mini Tablets

916079 Dulcolax 5 MG 25 Tablets

916918 Quality Plus Multi Symptom Allergy

917000 Ready in Case Stool Softener Soft Gel 100 Count

917523 Good Sense Nighttime Cold & Flur Relief Cherry 12 FL OZ

920205 Icy Hot Muscle Rub 1.25 OZ

939212 Ready In Case Miconazole 7 Day 1.59 oz

998200 Colgate Max Fresh Cool Mint Toothpaste 3 Pack 6.3 OZ

998250 Dr. Scholls Anti-Fungal Spray Powder 4.7 OZ

998273 Colgate Peroxyl Antiseptic Mouth Sore Rinse 8.4 FL OZ

998278 Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste 4.2 OZ

998384 Dr. Scholls Clear Away Wart Remover 20 Count

998431 Dr. Scholls Callus Remover Pads 4 Count

998751 Icy Hot No Mess Pain Relief Liquid 1.5 OZ

998881 Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste 6 OZ

998890 Novelty Hand Sanitizer with Silicone Wrap

998902 Colgate Charcoal Toothpaste 2.2 OZ

998908 Disney Licensed Antibacterial Wipes 20 Count

999026 Ready in Case Sleep Aid 64 Count

999286 Crest 3D White Stain Eraser 2 Pack 3.1 OZ

999318 Colgate Essentials Charcoal Toothpaste 4.6 OZ

999330 Novelty Hand Sanitizer Assorted

999394 Motrin Ibuprofen 24 Caplets

999488 Vicks Vapocool Severe Medicated Drops 18 Count

999498 Colgate Total Cleanmint Toothpaste 4.8 OZ

999633 Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Clean Mint Toothpaste 2 Pack 4.2 OZ

999747 Ready in Case 70% Isopropyl Alcohol 32 FL OZ

999750 Colgate Optic Stain Fighter Clean Mint 4.2 OZ

999845 Guardian Chewable Smoothie Berry Fusion 60 Count

999852 Aspercreme with Lidocaine Crème 1.75 OZ

999853 Icy Hot Lidocaine Cream 1.75 OZ

999916 Colgate Deep Clean Gel Toothpaste 2.5 OZ

999983 Zarbees Natural Child Cough and Mucus Relief Syrup Grape 4 FL OZ

999984 Zarbees Natural Baby Cough and Mucus Relief Syrup Grape 2 FL OZ

1401732 Dawn Antibacterial Dish Soap Apple Blossom 6.5 FL OZ

1499289 Homeline Ultra Green Dish Soap 28 FL OZ

2004504 Suave Invisible Deodorant Solid Powder 1.2 OZ

2004622 Suave Anti-Perspirant Invisible Solid Sweet Pea 1.2 OZ

2005090 Softsoap Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap 11.25 FL OZ

2005184 Lady Speed Stick Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Wild Freesia 1.4 OZ

2005726 Daily Results Dandruff 2N1 Shampoo Clean Apple 13.5 FL OZ

2006512 Suave 2N1 Mens Classic Clean Anti Dandruff Shampoo 28 FL OZ

2006819 Purell Hand Sanitizer Essentials 1 FL OZ

2007524 Banana Boat Sport Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 6 FL OZ

2007538 Antibacterial Wipes 40 Count

2007700 Dial Liquid Hand Soap White Tea and Vitamin E 7.5 FL OZ

2007708 Softsoap Liquid Crisp Clean Hand Soap Antibacterial Orange 50 FL OZ

2007723 Luxury Hand Sanitizer 16.9 FL OZ

2007787 St Ives Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Scrub 6 OZ

2024219 Ambi Skin Cream Oily 2 FL OZ

2024222 Ambi Skin Cream Normal 2 FL OZ

2024652 Mane N Tail 2 In 1 Anti-Dandruff 12 FL OZ

2028126 Suave Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Powder 2 Pack 2.6 OZ

2028363 Secret Invisible Solid Powder Fresh Deodorant 2 Pack 2.1 OZ

2028365 Lady Speed Stick Anti-Perspirant Invisible Powder Deodorant 1.4 OZ

2028378 Degree Invisible Solid Extreme Blast 2 Pack 2.7 OZ

2028538 Secret Invisible Deodorant Shower Fresh 2.1 OZ

2028544 Suave Deodorant Tropical Paradise 1.2 OZ

2095889 Secret Deodorant Dry Spray White Peach Argan Oil 4.1 OZ

2095896 Secret Deodorant Dry Spray Wild Rose Oil 4.1 OZ

2096030 Dial Mens Eucalyptus Antibacterial Nody Wash 20 FL OZ

2096102 Suntone Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 5.5 OZ

2096111 Hawaiian Tropic Tanning Oil Spray Pump SPF25 8 FL OZ

2096117 Banana Boat Sport Ultramist Sunscreen Spray SPF65 6 OZ

2096469 Suave Hand Sanitizer Lotion 3 FL OZ

2097153 Ambi Exfoliating Wash 5OZ

2097272 Head and Shoulders 2 in 1 Smooth & Silky 12.8 FL OZ

2097440 Spa Soap Antibacterial Gold Liquid Hand Soap Pump 20.2 FL OZ

2097635 Coppertone Waterbabies Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 8 FL OZ

2097636 Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 5.5 OZ

2098068 Dermasil Dry Skin Treatment 10 OZ

2099592 Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 8 FL OZ

2099968 Dove Advanced Cool Essentials Deodorant 2.6 OZ

900353 Crest Tartar Protection Toothpaste 5.7 OZ

900556 Good Sense Ibuprofen 200 MG 24 Tablets

900559 Ready In Case Acetaminophen PM 24 Caplets

900911 T.N. Dickinson Witch Hazel 16 FL OZ

901600 Tylenol Child Grape Syrup 4 FL OZ

901738 Benadryl D Child Allergy and Sinus Syrup Grape 4 FL OZ

902063 Pepcid AC Maximum Strength 25 Tablets

902260 Good Sense Hemorrhoidal Wipes 48 Count

902332 Good Sense Pain Reliever Acetaminophen 500 MG 250 Caplets

902333 Good Sense Ibuprofen 200 MG 50 Caplets

902493 Ready In Case Stool Softener 100 Count

903037 Ready In Case Cold & Flu Daytime Liquid 16 Caplets

903048 Motrin Children’s Bubblegum Syrup 4 FL OZ

903152 Colgate Total Whitening Gel Toothpaste 2 Pack 4.8 OZ

903367 Vicks Dayquil Nyquil Liquid Combo Pack 6 FL OZ

903372 Mucinex Fastmax Cold & Flu 4 Caplets

906120 Blistex Lip Medex Tin .25OZ

907327 Crest Cavity Protection Toothpaste 5.7OZ

910122 Blistex Lip Balm .15OZ

910167 Cortizone 10 Crème .5 OZ

910320 Natureplex Triple Antibiotic Ointment 1 OZ

910334 Four Star Clotrimazole Anti Fungal Cream .5 OZ

912976 Desitin Creamy Ointment 2 FL OZ

913018 Good Sense Sore Throat Spray Cherry 6 FL OZ

913104 Tylenol Child Cherry Syrup 4 FL OZ

913982 Ready In Case PM Pain Reliever 50 Caplets

913990 Family Wellness Chewable Aspirin 36 Tablets

914324 Pepto Bismol Original 8 FL OZ

919667 Vicks Vaporub 1.76 OZ

998211 My Choice Levonorgestel Tablet

998708 Voltaren Arthritis Pain Relief Gel 20G

998844 Best Health Honey Lemon Cough Drop 80 Count

998852 Blistex Lip Medex Pot .38 oz

998899 Dr. Ready Fiber Capsules 100 Count

999050 Listerine Cool Mint Mouthwash 50.72 FL OZ

999108 Tylenol Infant Drops Dye Free Cherry 1 OZ

999246 Hylands For Kids Cold & Mucus Relief 4 FL OZ

999368 Zyrtec Childrens Grape 4 FL OZ

999373 Good Sense Ibuprofen Regular Softgels 160 Count

999553 Johnson’s Baby’s First Touch Gift Set 4 Piece

999760 Crest Pro Health Whitening Gel Toothpaste 4.6 OZ

999843 Swan Povidone-Iodine Solution 4 FL OZ

1414248 Dawn Ultra Antibacterial Apple Blossom Dishwashing Liquid 56 OZ

2005121 Modesa 2-in-1 Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner 23.7 FL OZ

2005168 Old Spice Red Collection Swagger Men’s Deodorant 3 Oz

2005531 Modesa Medicated Dandruff Shampoo 11 FL OZ

2006432 Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 8 FL OZ

2007523 Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Mist Spray SPF 100 6 OZ

2007730 Old Spice High Endurance Fresh Deodorant 2 Pack 2.4 OZ

2032021 Clean & Clear Blackhead Scrub 5 Oz

2044098 Dial Foaming Liquid Hand Soap Power Berries 7.5 FL OZ

2096096 Suntone Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 6 OZ

2096628 Ambi Nourishing Daily Facial Moisturizer 1.7 OZ

2097632 Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 70

2097655 Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 6 FL OZ

2097794 Banana Boat Dry Oil Mist Sunscreen Spray SPF 15 6 OZ

2098900 Secret Outlast Clean Lavender Gel Deodorant 2.6 OZ

2099110 Head and Shoulders Classic Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo 13.5 OZ

2099254 Old Spice Bearglove Deodorant 2.6 OZ

900273 Swan Spring Mint Antiseptic Mouth Rinse 8.5 OZ

900938 Swan Original Antiseptic Mouth Rinse 8.5 OZ

901842 Carmex Classic Cherry Lip Balm .35 OZ

903284 Carmex Jar Lip Balm .25 OZ

913028 Midol Complete 16 Caplets

916058 Quality Plus Day & Night Cold Reief 24 Caplets

917001 Fleet Glycerin Suppositories 50 Count

919471 Robitussin Cough & Cold Congestion DM 4 FL OZ

998301 Stye Eye Ointment .125 OZ

998920 Medic Eye Drops Max Redness

999355 Dr. Teals Pure Epsom Salt Unscented 6 LBS

1499762 Dawn Ultra Antibacterial Apple Blossom Dishwashing Liquid 38 FL OZ

2003472 Degree Motionsense Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant 3.8 OZ

2005444 Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion 5 OZ

2097144 Banana Boat Tanning Dry Oil UltraMist SPF4 6OZ

902906 Alka Seltzer Plus Severe Cold Citrus 20 Count

999043 Colgate Optic White Mouthwash 16 FL OZ

999910 Aim Cavity Protect Mint Gel Toothpaste 4.5 OZ

908109 Crest Scope Classic Original Min Mouthwash 1 Ltr

908223 Listerine Cool Mint Mouthwash 500 mL

2096124 Coppertone Glow Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 5OZ

2096130 Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF50 8.75 FL OZ

2005214 Degree Men Extreme Blast Antiperspirant 2.7 OZ

2005088 Softsoap Fresh Citrus Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap 11.25 FL OZ

2007898 Secret Frsh Invisible Solid Cocoa Butter Antiperspirant 2.6 OZ

2008290 Spa Soap Antibacterial Ultra Gold 64 FL OZ

2096518 Acne Free Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment .5 OZ

900603 Tylenol PM 24 Caplets

902908 Alka Seltzer Plus Severe Cold Orange Zest 20 Count

903333 Alka Seltzer Plus Severe Cold Original 20 Count

903449 Prevacid 24 Hour 14 Caplets 15 MG

907160 Crest 3D White Radiant Mint Toothpaste 2.7 OZ

2099273 Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original 7.5 OZ

2098741 Vaseline Clinical Care Eczema Calming Cream 6.8 OZ

900016 Aveeno Baby Daily Moistue Lotion 8 OZ

900018 A&D Original Diaper Rash Ointment 4 OZ

900791 Crest Fresh & White Gleem Peppermint Toothpaste 2.4 OZ

901677 Colgate Senstive Toothpaste Whitening Fresh Mint Gel Formula 6 OZ

901844 Clear Eye Max Redness Relief .5 FL OZ

902359 Good Sense Ibuprofen 200 MG 100 Caplets

903335 Alka Seltzer Plus Sinus Allergy and Cough Power Max 16 Count

905760 Carmex Moisturizing Lip Balm Strawberry SPF15 .15 OZ

907170 Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 2.5 OZ

914112 Gericare Antacid Supreme Cherry 12 FL OZ

916897 Good Sense 24 Hour Allergy Relief Tablets 30 Count

916917 Good Sense Scherry Flavored Children’s Allergy Medication 4 FL OZ

998277 Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1 OZ

999109 Mylicon Indant Gas Drops .5 OZ

999282 Crest 3D White Charcoal Toothpaste 2.7 OZ

999542 NyQuil Severe + Vapocool Cold & Flu Relief 8 OZ

999937 Arm & Hammer Peroxicare Mint Toothpaste 6 OZ

2001333 Secret Outlast Invisible Solid Completely Clean Deodorant 2.6 OZ

2002557 Degree Men 48 Hour Cool Rush Antiperspirant 1.7 OZ

2004512 Old Spice Swagger Antiperspirant 2.6 OZ

2028253 Dove Fresh Invisible Solid Antiperspirant 1.6 OZ

2038805 Modesa 2 in 1 Almond Oil Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner 13.5 OZ

2096507 AcneFree Severe Acne Spot Treatment Terminator 10

2096622 Degree for Women Invisible Solid Black and White Pure Rain Antiperspirant 2.6 OZ

2097637 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion SPF55 3 FL OZ

900604 Motrin Ibuprofen 50 Caplets

902617 Baby Love Vitamin A&D Ointment 4 OZ

901588 BC Powder On-the-Go Stick Packs 50 Count

907165 Crest Anti Cavity Toothpaste 2.4 OZ907220 Close-Up Cinnamon Red Gel Toothpaste 4 OZ

913228 BC Aspirin Powder 18 Count

999839 BC Arthritis On-the-Go Stick Packs 24 Count

999935 Act Kids Bubble Gum Blowout Mouthwash 16.9 Fl OZ

902966 Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Gel Toothpaste 3 Pack 6 OZ

906406 Colgate Total Whitening Gel Toothpaste 4.8 OZ

907329 Colgate Cavity Protection 6 OZ

913102 Good Sense Effervescent Antacid 36 Tablets

999543 Good Sense Oral Pain Relief .5 OZ

913724 Good Sense Enteric Aspirin 120 Tablets

2003471 Degree Black and White Pure Clean Dry Spray Antiperspirant 3.8 OZ

2007751 Old Spice High Endurance Pure Sport Deodorant 2 Pack 2.4 OZ

998257 Colgate Max Fresh Advanced Whitening Clean Mint Toothpaste 6 OZ

900535 Ready In Case Rubbing Alcohol 50 Percent Wintergreen 16 FL OZ

999811 ZzzQuil Nighttime Sleep-Aid Lquid Warming Berry 12 FL OZ

999742 Ready In Care 91 Percent Isopropyl Alcohol 32 FL OZ

999787 Aleve Back & Muscle Pain Reliever 24 Count

912968 Orajel Maximum Strength Toothache Gel .125 FL OZ

999834 Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion 24 Tablets

2001309 Degree Men’s Invisible Solid Sport Deodorant 2 Pack 2.7 OZ

2004511 Old Spice Red Zone Aqua Reef Deodorant 3 OZ

2028310 Secret Powder Fresh Invisible Solid Antiperspirant 2.6 OZ

2006902 Dove Advanced Care Invisible Solid Coconut Deodorant 2.6 OZ

2098901 Old Spice Krakengard Antiperspirant and Deodorant 2.6 OZ

2096101 Suntone Kids Sunscreen Lotion SPF50 6 FL OZ

2098479 Secret Rose Clear Gel Antiperspriant 2.6 OZ

2001336 Old Spice Fiji Deodorant 2.6 OZ

999723 Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Mint Toothpaste 2 OZ

999850 Good Sense Esomeprazole Acid Reducer 20 MG 42 Count

903150 Swan Ice Mint Antiseptic Mouth Rinse 8.5 OZ

914781 Ready In Case Bismuth Regular Strength Cherry 8 FL OZ

1498425 Dawn Ultra Antibacterial Apple Blossom Dishwashing Liquid 21.6 FL OZ

2028566 Secret Powder Fresh Invisible Solid Deodorant 1.7 OZ

2005211 Axe Anarchy 48 Hour Dry Solid Antiperspirant 2.7 OZ

999743 Ready In Case 70 Percent Isopropyl Alcohol 16 FL OZ

2098482 Degree Men Artic Edge 3.0 Ounces 2 Pack

908466 Swan Mouthwash Cool Mint 1 Liter

908123 Crest Mouthwash Pro Health Multi Protection Mint 1 Liter

999813 Vicks Vapor Rub Lavender 1.76 Ounces

999855 Natureplex Pain Itch Scar Antibacterial Ointment 1 Ounce

900592 Colgate Kids Junior Bubble Fruit 3.5 Ounces

901496 Good Sense Sleep Aid Caplet 100 Count

2097141 Banana Boat Sport Ultra Mist 30 Sun Protection Factor 6 Ounces

2004735 Dove Mens Antiperspirant Invisible Solid Extra Fresh 2.7 Ounces

2044343 Secret Outlast Clear Gel Powder Protection 2.6 Ounces

999029 Good Sense Pain Reliever Acetaminophen Extra Strength 500 Count

903156 Colgate Mouthwash Total Advanced Peppermint Blast 1 Liter

2097527 Dove Caring Cococnut Dry Spray 3.8 Ounces

900438 Bayer Back and Body Extra Strength Caplets 24 Count

900442 Aleve Nighttime Caplets 20 Count

900834 Claritin Allergy Liquid Childrens Grape 2 Fluid Ounces

901498 Natureplex Triple Antibiotic Plus Pain Ointment 1 Ounce

916070 Bayer Low Dose 81 Miligram Tablet 120 Count

903323 Alka Seltzer Extra Strength 24 Count

913996 Bayer Aspirin 325 Miligram Tablet 24 Count

913985 Good Sense Sleep Aid Caplet 24 Count

907865 Crest Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste 2.4 Ounces

902311 Good Sense Lice Shampoo 6 Fluid Ounces

906766 Orajel Cold Sore Pain Cream 1.25 Fluid Ounces

916980 Aleve Caplet 50 Count

998403 Doctor Scholls Corn Removers 9 Count

903334 Alka Seltzer Plus Maximum Strength Sinus Congestion And Pain 20 Count

901243 Crest Kids Sparkle Toothpaste 2.2 Ounces

905045 Crest 3D White Artic Fresh 2.7 Ounces

2038366 Head and Shoulders 2 in 1 Dry Scalp 13.5 Fluid Ounces

903452 Zzzquil Night Pain Berry 12 Fluid Ounces

901675 Ready In Case Hydrogen Peroxide 32 Fluid Ounces

2095985 Purell Hand Sanitizer Original 6.5 Fluid Ounces

2095986 Purell Hand Sanitizer Soothing Aloe 6.5 Fluid Ounces

998933 Vicks Jarabe Cough And Congestion 8 Fluid Ounces

911077 Premier Antifungal Tolnaftate Liquid Spray 5.3 Fluid Ounces

2098905 Dove Clear Finish 100 Colors Dry Spray 3.8 Fluid Ounces

998741 Colgate Renewal Gum Revitalize Toothpaste 3 Ounces

2028222 Axe Antiperspirant Invisible Solid Dark Temptation 2.7 Ounces

2097083 Coppertone Sport Spray Sun Protection Factor 30 5.5 Ounces

1414227 Dawn Ultra Apple Dishwashing Liquid 15.5 Fluid Ounces

901961 Systane Ultra High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops 0.14 Fluid Ounces

916116 Claritin Allergy 10 Milligrams Tablet 5 Count

916986 Tylenol Extra Strength Caplet 24 Count

2006098 Dove Dry Spray Cool Essentials 3.8 Ounces

902134 UltraBrite Advanced Whitening Toothpaste Clean Mint 6.0 Ounces

998300 Lumify Redness Red Eye Drops 2.5 Fluid Ounces901880 Delsym Orange 3 Fluid Ounces

900576 Good Sense Daytime Cold and Flu Relief Orange 12 Fluid Ounces

900728 Colgate Deep Clean Toothpaste Brisk Mint 6 Ounces

900754 Preferred Urinary Pain Relief Maximum-Strength Tablets 12 Count

900980 Listerine Total Care Freshmine 1 Liter

901784 Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste 4.8 Ounces 2 Pack

901904 Listerine Ultra Clean Cool Mint 1 Liter

902045 Afrin No Drip Severe Congestion 0.5 Fluid Ounces

902050 Ricola Original Herb Cough Drops 21 Count

902124 Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste 2.7 Ounces

902280 Family Care Eye Drops Advanced 0.5 Ounces

902449 Quality Plus Laxative Bisacodyl 5 Miligram Tablet 50 Count

902787 Azo Yeast Plus 20 Count

902840 Swan Ultra Clean Arctic Mint 33.8 Fluid Ounces

903097 Desitin Maximum Strength Paste 4 Ounces

903159 Listerine Mouthwash Freshburst 1 Liter

903453 Crest 3D White Ultra White 3 Ounces

905517 Colgate Kids Toothpaste Assorted Characters 4.6 Ounces

906844 Best Health Menthol Cough Drops 80 Count

907136 Pepsodent Original Toothpaste 4.5 Ounces

907781 Sensodyne Extra Whitening Toothpaste 3.4 Ounces

908004 Listerine Mouthwas Original Amber 1 Liter

908005 Listerine Mouthwash Coolmint 1 Liter

908465 Swan Antiseptic Rinse Amber 1 Liter

913890 Good Sense Pain Reliever Caplet 100 Count

916081 Ludens Wild Cherry Drops 3o Count

916114 Good Sense Allergy Loratadine Tablet 30 Count

920611 Swan Medicated Chest Rub 3.53 Ounces

998268 Crest Paste Densify Daily Whitening 4.1 Ounces

998269 Crest Scope Mouthwash All Day 1 Liter

998397 Orajel Paw Patrol Fluoride Toothpaste 4.2 Ounces

998730 Crest 3D White Brillance Toothpaste 2.7 Ounces

999075 Orajel Mouth Sore Gel 0.125 Ounces

999093 Orajel Non-Medicated Teething Gel 0.125 Ounces

999099 Tom’s Kids Strawberry Anticavity 5.1 Ounces

999285 Crest 3D White Stain Eraser Icy Clean Mint 3.1 Ounces

999559 Ready In Case Mucus Relief Dextromethorphan Max Strength Cherry 6 Fluid Ounces

999752 Listerine Mouthwash Coolmint 95 Milliliters

999762 Swan Fresh Mint Mouthwash 1 Liter

2001311 Degree Female Invisible Solid Twin Powder 2.6 Ounces 2 Pack

2003674 Vaseline Mens Extra Strength Body and Face Lotion 10 Fluid Ounces

2004835 Old Spice High Endurance Playmaker 2.4 Ounces

2005220 Gillette Clear Gel Cool Wave 2.85 Ounces 2 Pack

2005504 Head and Shoulders 2 in 1 Dry Scalp Shampoo 23.7 Fluid Ounces

2008234 Suntone Sport Spray Sun Protection Factor 70 5.5 Fluid Ounces

2028194 Degree Womans Sexy Intrigue 2.6 Ounces

2028249 Mennen Speed Stick Anti-Perspirant Invisible Solid Fresh 1.8 Ounces

2028255 Dove Invisible Solid Powder 1.6 Ounces

2028257 Degree Anti-Perspirant Invisible Solid Extreme Blast 1.7 Ounces

2028258 Degree Anti-Perspirant Invisible Solid Shower 1.6 Ounces

2028315 Arm and Hammer Ultra Max Invisible Solid Fresh Scent 1 Ounce

2028335 Mennen Speed Stick Deodorant Stick Regular 1.8 Ounces

2038806 Doctor Dandruff 2 In 1 Shampoo 13.5 Fluid Ounces

2038935 Doctor Shampoo Therapeutic Gel 8.5 Fluid Ounces

2044177 Dial Foaming Liquid Hand Soap Spring Water 7.5 Fluid Ounces

2044190 Power Stick Lady Anti-Perspirant Powder Fresh 1.7 Ounces

2096099 Suntone Sport Lotion Sun Protection Factor 50 6 Fluid Ounces

2097084 Coppertone Kids Spray Sun Protection Factor 50 5.5 Ounces

2097528 Dove Mens Invisible Solid Clean Comfort 1.7 Ounces

2097534 Axe Apollo Invisible Solid Deodorant 1.7 Ounces

2098472 Suave Mens Active Sport 2.7 Ounces

910321 Four Star Hydrocortisone Cream 1 Ounce

914771 Good Sense Arthritis Caplet 24 Count

903759 Nyquil Severe Cold And Flu Berry 8 Fluid Ounces

902219 Miralax 8.3 Ounces

913989 Good Sense Ibuprofen Ibuprofen Caplet 100 Count

916994 Good Sense Ibuprofen 200 Miligram Softgel 20 Count

999789 Good Sense Easy Night Sleep Berry 12 Fluid Ounces

900844 Mucinex Single Entity Max Strength 7 Count

902014 Nicorette Gum White Ice Mint 4 Milligram 20 Count

917531 Refenesen Mucus Relief Tablet 30 Count

913722 Excedrin Migraine Caplet 24 Count

916071 Advil Liquid Gel Caplet 40 Count

917004 Good Sense Ibuprofen Nighttime 200 Milligrams 20 Count

901655 Claritin Allergy 10 Milligrams Tablet 10 Count

902080 Imodium Anti-Diarrhea Mint 4 Ounces

916063 Pepto Bismol Cherry 8 Fluid Ounces

900207 Nyquil Original Cold And Flu Liquid 12 Fluid Ounces

999844 Mylanta Maximum Strength Classic Flavor 12 Fluid Ounces

999982 Quality Plus Menstrual Relief Complete Caplet 16 Count

915628 Imodium Anti-Diarrhea Caplet 6 Count

909223 Ready In Case Epsom Salts 2 Pounds

2028218 Degree Anti-Perspirant Invisible Solid Fresh 2.6 Ounces

2004752 Suave Anti-Perspirant Invisible Solid Tropical Paradise 2.6 Ounces

902163 Benadryl Extra Strength Cream 1 Ounce

901155 Tylenol 8 Hour Muscle Ache and Pain Red Caplet 24 Count

901589 Goodys Powder 50 Count

902363 Sensodyne Complete Fresh Paste 3.4 Ounces

902373 Ready In Case Miconazole 3 Day Combo Pack

915641 Bayer Low Dose Tablet 32 Count

914773 Pepcid Acid Control Maximum Strength Tablet 8 Count

902217 Benadryl Allergy Ultratab Tablet 24 Count

900055 Good Sense Omeprazole Tablet 14 Count

900854 Mucinex Dextromethorphan Max Strength 7 Count

901469 Swan Calamine Lotion 6 Fluid Ounces

903245 Crest Pro-Health Deep Clean Tooth Paste 3.5 Ounces

913010 Advil Nighttime Caplet 20 Count

913991 Good Sense Ibuprofen Tablet 100 Count

901583 Quality Plus Motion Sickness Tablet 8 Count

916715 Benadryl Allergy Liquid Gels 24 Count

915221 Quality Plus Woman Laxative Biscodyl Tablet 25 Count

916922 Quality Plus Cough Cold Tablet 16 Count

999812 Pepto Bismol Liquid Original Travel 3.4 Fluid Ounces

2044182 Axe Deodorant Phoenix 30 Ounces

913232 Quality Plus Premenstrual Syndrome Formula Caplet 32 Count

914128 Prilosec Over The Counter Tablet 14 Count

916078 Bayer 81 Milligram Chewable Tablet 36 Count

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Ad

Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

https://www.fda.gov/safety/report-problem-fda

This is the full list of recalled products.