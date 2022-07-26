WATCH LIVE: Flaring, smoke reported at Chevron chemical plant in Baytown after power outage, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas – An investigation is underway after flaring and smoke were reported at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Company facility in Baytown Tuesday, emergency officials said.

According to officials with the Community Awareness Emergency Response, the plant, which is located at 9500 Interstate 10 East, experienced an “unplanned operational issue due to a power outage” around 9:30 a.m.

Those in the area may see flaring and smoke as a result of the incident.

According to the Community Awareness Emergency Response message issued by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, the company said “there is no danger to plant employees or the community.”

This is a developing story. Additional updates will be provided as KPRC 2 receives them.