Woman stabbed to death during altercation at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received a call about a stabbing at an apartment complex located at 8100 Creekbend Dr. around 11:37 p.m. Police said the caller told them the victim was bleeding in front of the apartment.

According to Sgt. Thomas Simmons with HPD Homicide, two women who are both in their 20′s were drinking together when things got out of hand. Simmons said the women, who were friends, got into a physical altercation inside one of the apartments. As of now, detectives said they are unsure what the argument was about.

Simmons said the women went outside and a man tried to break up the fight, but he left the scene. The victim, who police said did not live at the apartment complex, was stabbed and a weapon was reportedly recovered.

The other woman is in custody and is being questioned. Police said they are searching for the man who initially tried to break up the fight.

Police are consulting the district attorney’s office to see if they will accept murder charges or will defer to a grand jury.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.