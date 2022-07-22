Houston police searching for man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in east Houston parking lot

Jose Everardo Castorena III, 31, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect accused of shooting a man to death in an east Houston parking lot back in January.

Jose Everardo Castorena III, 31, has been charged with murder. He is currently not in custody.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1146 Sheffield Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Investigators said 35-year-old Lupe Adam Mungia was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Ben Taub hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After gathering evidence from the scene and speaking to witnesses, investigators said they identified Castorena as the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Everardo Castorena III is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.