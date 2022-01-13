Man shot to death after altercation in east Houston parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead in a parking lot on Houston’s east side Thursday afternoon.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred after two individuals got into an argument in the 1146 block of Sheffield Boulevard around 3:50 p.m.

Sometime later, the disagreement moved from the home to a nearby parking lot, located in the 1200 block of Dove Street.

While the two were in the parking lot, one of the individuals started opening fire.

It is unclear how the argument between the two began.

The man, who was shot during the altercation, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.