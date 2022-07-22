Howdy Homemade Ice Cream celebrating first anniversary, looking to hire more people with special needs

Katy, TX – Howdy Homemade Ice Cream employs adults with special needs and they’re celebrating a lot of big achievements! The company is hosting a one-year-anniversary Friday at the Katy storefront at 20920 Katy Freeway, Ste, S. They have live music, celebrity guests, and ice cream (obviously). Those with special needs will get free ice cream during the celebration from noon to 9 p.m.

The celebration comes with good news. They’re looking to hire more of the under-employed population, thanks to a partnership with the University of Houston, Rice University and the Katy Independent School District.

“The University of Houston Athletics, we are officially partnered, and we’re the exclusive ice cream distributor. We have Rice University. We have KISD. So, Legacy Stadium and Rhodes Stadium: football, basketball, baseball, we will be serving ice cream at all stadiums so now I will get to hire another 30 to 40 individuals with special needs,” said the owner, Roderick Batson.

Batson partnered with hip-hop artist Trae Tha Truth to start the Katy franchise.

He said hiring people with special needs has given their business a different, more positive, vibe than other restaurants.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 19.1% of people with a disability were employed last year, making all job opportunities welcome among this part of our population.