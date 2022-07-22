89º

Goode Co. opening Tex-Mex concept in the Heights

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina (Goode Company Restaurants)

Goode Company Restaurants will open its newest location in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods -- the Heights. The space at 1801 Yale Street will soon be home to Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina.

In 2021, Goode Company signed a lease on the property which formerly housed Down House.

“Goode Co. is always looking for great spaces and new neighborhoods to become a part of, and we are excited to be opening Kitchen & Cantina in the Heights,” Levi Goode, Chef/President of Goode Company Restaurants said in a statement. “We are looking forward to doing something Goode in this unique part of Houston.”

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex.

While an opening date has not yet been finalized, those interested in a job at Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina can apply online at https://goodecompany.com/careers/.

Founded more than 40 years ago by Jim Goode, Goode Company operates several different restaurant concepts in Houston ranging from seafood to mesquite-smoked barbecue.

For more information on Goode Company restaurants, visit www.goodecompany.com.

