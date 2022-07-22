AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old Missouri City girl reportedly abducted by 28-year-old man, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old who is believed to have been abducted by a 28-year-old man in Missouri City Friday, police said.

Imani Stephens was last seen in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive at around 1:45 a.m.

Police said Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and crocks. She has scars on both wrists, officers said.

The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Diaz, is 5′8″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in a newer model gray pickup truck, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Missouri City PD at (281) 403-8700.