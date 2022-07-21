87º

Woman, 15-year-old suffer 2nd-degree burns following fire in NW Harris County, HCFMO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters were responding to a fire in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the residential fire happened in the 7300 block of Pebblemill Lane.

The HCFMO says a woman and a 15-year-old boy were transported following the fire. They reportedly suffered from 2nd-degree burns.

It is unclear what caused the crash, however, and an investigation is currently underway.

