President Joe Biden’s executive actions on climate control could impact Houston area

HOUSTON – The heat isn’t just a concern in Southeast Texas or even just in Texas.

More than 100 million people across the U.S. are dealing with extreme temperatures.

President Biden said he plans to use executive actions to address climate change and accelerate clean energy in the U.S.

Protecting communities from extreme heat is one of Biden’s top priorities outlined in his executive actions on climate. It includes helping those who don’t have access to or can’t afford air conditioning.

“We’re living in a new norm. This is about a change in climate,” said Gina McCarthy, President Biden’s National Climate Advisor.

With a heatwave scorching much of the country, McCarthy said part of the administration’s plan to address the extreme heat includes, expanding access to home air conditioners in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

“There are communities out there that have not been in line for significant investment, literally for decades,” McCarthy said.

Unlike many large American cities, according to a 2019 U.S. Census Bureau American Housing Survey, 0.6% of the homes in Houston lacked A/C or 14,400 homes.

“Part of the work that President Biden is trying to do is make sure that we invest 40% of those investments (and that they) actually go into those communities because they are most in need of the investments now,” McCarthy said.

Also as part of Biden’s executive actions to address climate, FEMA will provide $2.3 billion in funding to help states, like Texas, build cooling centers to deal with excessive heat and tackle other impacts of climate change. About $385 million would go towards helping families with their household energy costs, including summer cooling.

“Heat is actually the silent killer when it comes to climate change impacts, and it actually has more impact than all the other events combined,” McCarthy said.

