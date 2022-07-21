Mattress Mack surprises grandmother of 5 with free kids’ furniture

Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture have partnered with a nonprofit to surprise a local grandmother who is helping raise her grandchildren with free children’s furniture on Wednesday.

Trudy Cole stepped up to take care of her grandchildren as a last resort to keep them out of the Department of Family and Protective Services’ custody.

Kid’s Meals Inc. has also helped serve the family meals after school and during the summer for six years, according to a release. The nonprofit is making an effort to help Cole relocate to a home that is big enough for the family.

Kid’s Meals Inc. partnered with Mack to help provide free beds for all of the children so they can have a place to sleep.

