HPD officer hospitalized after being attacked by dog in Galena Park area; Canine shot, killed by police

HOUSTON – A police officer was sent to the hospital following a severe dog bite in east Houston on Thursday afternoon, according to Houston Police Department.

According to HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson, officers were called to the scene in the 400 block of Owens Street around 2:15 p.m. after a woman in the area was reportedly bit by a dog.

While the officer began taking the report, he was also attacked by the canine. That officer was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

Animal Control officials were called to the scene following the altercation and attempted to subdue the dog.

Officers say they attempted to help Animal Control workers but the dog continued to charge at officers.

Investigators are working to determine who owns the dog.