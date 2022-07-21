CDC: Eating disorders and health-related issues doubled among teenage girls during pandemic

A new study conducted by the CDC highlights the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on a generation of adolescent girls and the mental health issues they have faced over the past few years.

Ad

According to the study, emergency department visits for eating disorders among teen girls doubled during the pandemic. CDC researchers believe this increase was brought about by pandemic-related stress, a lack of structure and daily routine, and changes in food availability. Throughout the pandemic, teens have also struggled with feelings of loneliness, isolation, and loss of control.

Dr. Anna Brown, Clinical Director of the Eating Recovery Center in The Woodlands, appeared on KPRC 2+ to talk more about this problem.

For Brown’s insights, watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

If you are in a crisis and need help immediately, text “NEDA” to 741741 to be connected with a trained volunteer at the National Eating Disorders Association’s Crisis Text Line. The crisis text line provides free, 24/7 support via text message to individuals who are struggling with mental health, including eating disorders, and are experiencing crisis situations.

Ad

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.