Recognize this man? Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child still on the run, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Luis Bautista, 40, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and indecency with a child. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child nearly two years ago is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

Luis Bautista, 40, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and indecency with a child.

On Oct. 8, 2020, officers responded to a report after a child made an outcry that Bautista has sexually assaulted them, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of the suspect. Anyone with information or Bautista’s whereabouts is asked for call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

