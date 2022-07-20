Recognize this man? Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child still on the run, HPD says

Luis Bautista, 40, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and indecency with a child.

HOUSTON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child nearly two years ago is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

Luis Bautista, 40, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and indecency with a child.

On Oct. 8, 2020, officers responded to a report after a child made an outcry that Bautista has sexually assaulted them, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of the suspect. Anyone with information or Bautista’s whereabouts is asked for call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.