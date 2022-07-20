Man arrested, charged for stabbing family member several times during altercation: HPD

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged for stabbing a family member on Houston’s south side on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the suspect, 39-year-old Joseph Lee Beauchamp, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

The incident happened in the 4100 block of South Acres Drive at about 3:25 p.m.

Investigators said Beauchamp and a relative got into a verbal altercation that led to a physical fight. Beauchamp stabbed the relative several times during the fight, police said.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was transported by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department to an area hospital in stable condition.

Beauchamp was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Beauchamp was interviewed by detectives and allegedly confessed to stabbing his relative in self-defense.