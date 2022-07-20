Man arrested, accused of masturbating outside gas station in Spring

Richard Moore was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with Indecent Exposure.

SPRING – A man was arrested and charged after deputies say he was caught masturbating outside a gas station in Spring Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to an indecent exposure call at a 7-Eleven gas station located in the 1600 block of Louetta Road around 3:52 p.m.

Deputies said several witnesses saw the man, identified as Richard Moore, masturbating. Moore was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

During his arrest, deputies said they learned Moore was currently out on bond for burglary of a habitation.

Moore was booked in the Harris County Jail and charged with indecent exposure. His bond was set at $500, Herman said.