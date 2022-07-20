League City man sentenced to 35 years for exploiting child on Kik, possession of child pornography: DOJ

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A League City man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting a child on Kik, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Scott Jacob McGuire, 38, was convicted of production and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

McGuire engaged in a conversation with someone who he believed to be a father to a young child on the mobile messaging app Kik, claiming he was also a dad to a 3-year-old daughter. McGuire sent an image of the minor female with McGuire’s genitals in her hand and stated he would give the child melatonin so she would “sleep like a rock,” a release from the department of justice said. McGuire then allegedly requested images of the individual molesting his daughter.

Law enforcement officials were able to locate McGuire in League City and executed a search warrant at his residence. At that time, authorities said they seized numerous devices and discovered 721 images of child pornography. McGuire also possessed a large amount of child erotica and CGI animation child pornography, investigators said.

McGuire was further ordered to pay $63,000 in restitution to seven of the victims whose images he possessed and the victim of whom he created child pornography with, the Department of Justice said.

In addition to the minor victim McGuire used to produce child pornography with, he also possessed images and video of victims the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has previously identified in 47 known series.

McGuire will reportedly serve the rest of his life on supervised release following the completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet, authorities said. McGuire will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

FBI – Texas City conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Washington Metropolitan Police FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.