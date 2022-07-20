Deputies searching for 4 men accused of robbing Spring smoke shop at gunpoint

SPRING – Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are searching for a group of men who robbed a smoke shop in the Spring area on Sunday.

The armed robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 26830 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Witnesses told deputies four men walked into the smoke shop and began loading items into their backpacks. One of the men then pointed what appeared to be a gun wrapped inside of a trash bag at a woman.

Deputies said the suspects were able to get away with $200 that they stole from the cash register. The men fled the scene towards the shopping center before running towards a nearby bayou.

The four suspects were described as men who were wearing Halloween masks with their faces completely covered. The man who was allegedly armed was wearing a long sweater with the letters RTK in purple on the front. The second suspect was wearing a black long sleeve sweater and sweatpants with black shoes. The third suspect was wearing black pants with white lines on the side of the pants and black shoes. And the fourth suspect was wearing white tennis shoes, a light gray hoodie, and black jeans and carried a see-through backpack.

It is unknown how old the suspects were.