Body found in trash can in Buffalo Bayou, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a trash can in Buffalo Bayou Tuesday.

HPD’s dive team responded to a report of a suspicious container and a foul smell coming from the area in the 3600 block of Foley around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to pull the trash can to the shore. Police discovered a body in the container, investigators said.

Officers said it is unknown how long the trash can has been in the bayou and it is unclear if the person is a male or female, or the person’s age.

The HPD Homicide Division will be handling the investigation.