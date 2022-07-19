Possible drowning involving 1-year-old reported in Atascocita, authorities say

ATASCOCITA, Texas – Authorities are responding to a scene where they say an infant possibly drowned at a subdivision in Atascocita.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman, the incident occurred at the Walden on Lake Houston Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.

It is unclear what type of body of water the young girl was found in.

EMS and Atascocita’s fire department responded to the scene.

