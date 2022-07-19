Photos released of vehicle tied to hit-and-run incident that left pedestrian hospitalized: HPD

Surveillance photos of a vehicle tied to a hit-and-run incident have been released to the public in efforts that someone will identity the possible driver involved, according to Houston Crime Stoppers and Police Department.

HOUSTON – Surveillance photos of a vehicle tied to a hit-and-run incident have been released to the public in hopes that someone will identify the possible driver involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported on May 8 at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East Tidwell Road.

Police said the pedestrian was walking southbound and crossing Tidwell when they were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, which was traveling eastbound. The suspect’s vehicle was seen fleeing the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

The pedestrian suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Grey or Silver Nissan Altima.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.