Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson charged with burglary with intent to rape

Texans running back Darius Anderson charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to court documents.

HOUSTON – Houston Texans practice-squad running back, Darius Anderson, was arrested and charged on Friday, according to Harris County court records and the Houston Texans.

Anderson, 24, is currently charged with burglary with intent to rape. According to court records, he is no longer in custody and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

The Houston Texans sent the following statement regarding Anderson’s arrest on Monday:

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson, who played at Texas Christian University from 2016-2019, spent time on the Texans’ practice team before signing a futures deal in January. In 2020, he was signed to the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, and he also joined the Indianapolis Colts practice squad after being waived by the Cowboys. According to reports, Anderson has yet to play in an NFL game.