Thieves steal trailer with race karts, equipment worth $40K from storage facility in west Houston, owner says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A father and businessman is pleading for help after he said thieves took off with his trailer, along with two race karts and other valuable items worth $40,000.

“We wanted to race today because it’s practice day and race day is tomorrow. I came here for my RV and trailer, and I saw this,” Javier Cadena said.

It happened at the Bear Creek Boar and RV Storage on French Road in west Houston.

Cadena is angry and upset that someone was able to get inside the gated storage and take items he’s worked hard to get. There are security cameras on the property, but Cadena was told they are not working.

Cadena has an 11- and 16-year-old who love to race.

‘It’s what we do every weekend. We race, and we just want to race, that’s it. It’s what we want,” he said.

Cadena purchased the RV and trailer because they travel a lot for races.

“This is my livelihood and our life…it’s amazing,” he said.

Cadena realized his property was stolen on Saturday.

The thieves used a car jack and even damaged the back end of his RV before stealing his 6 x 12 trailer that had two Kosmic Race Karts, generators, engines and other devices inside.

“Cheapest part is the racing karts. For the equipment, we have more than 30-40 grand,” Cadena said.

Cadena said the karts have special stickers and sparkling dots on them that were made by him.

“So, I know if I see those karts, I know how to distinguish my karts. They are totally different than the others because the stickers are so special,” he added.

Cadena filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and had a message to the person who stole his valuable items.

“I just want the trailer back,” he said.

Cadena said he plans to find a new storage facility. KPRC 2 reached out to the business for comment.

If you recognize the trailer or race karts, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.