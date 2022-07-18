Have you seen Dale Watson’s guitar? Musician’s ‘unique’ instrument stolen in Houston

HOUSTON – Texas musician Dale Watson is asking Houston to be on the lookout for his stolen guitar.

The performing artist posted a photo of his instrument on Facebook with this message:

“Hey folks, I usually don’t post twice in a day but I thought I should ask for a heads up if you’re in the Houston area. Last Saturday my van was stolen and besides my personal things and a lot of money, the one thing that has been with me almost 30 years is my Guitar. It’s pretty unique so if by chance you see it in a pawn shop please let me or the Houston Police know. Muchas Gracias.”

In a separate post shared on a Watson fan page, apparently Watson wrote, “On Saturday, July 16, at 5:11 p.m. we went to eat dinner at Christie’s Seafood Restaurant in Houston and my black van was stolen while we were eating dinner. All the merch, and my guitar was stolen… Houston and surrounding area, Please keep your eyes open and help me find my guitar… Thanks so much”

Here’s how to contact Houston police.