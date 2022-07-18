Coming to H-Town: Thirteen Houston executive chef Tobias Dorzon, social media famous chef Matt Price launch new traveling dining experience

HOUSTON – Here’s an event foodies in Houston would love and it’s for a good cause!

Tobias Dorzon, the executive chef for local restaurant Thirteen Houston, has announced his upcoming fine-dining dinner series EVERYBODY EATS, featuring social media famous chef Matt Price, and the second stop is in the Bayou City.

Kicking off in August, EVERYBODY EATS is a multi-city, intimate experience conceptualized by Dorzon and Price that fuses four things most of us love-- delicious food, fine dining, fashion, and social media.

Everybody in attendance will get to eat a seven-course curated menu paired with wine and specialty drinks at Thirteen. And while the details of the courses are a surprise, the menu will evolve per city and will be inspired by local cuisine.

In addition to bringing Houstonians together for a good time, Dorzon and Price will be helping those in need eat through charitable donations. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Feeding America and the Anxiety Center of Houston.

About the chefs

Chef Dorzon trained in Sicily, Italy at ICI, a top three-rated culinary institute in Europe. Dorzon specializes in fine dining with a James Beard-curated dinner under his belt and was a final four contestant on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions (Season 3), where he impressed the judges with his recipes and vulnerability around his personal experience with anxiety.

Chef Price has utilized his 10+ years in corporate America to start a profitable “Internet Chef” business, gaining over one million followers and viewers. For years, Price has been virtually bringing people across the globe into his kitchen to show them how to prepare tasty meals.