Bond set at $15K for man accused of threatening to kill his neighbor with shotgun in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after Harris County Pct. 4 deputies said he threatened to kill his neighbor with a shotgun during a verbal altercation in north Harris County Saturday.

Nicolas Puig, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $15,000.

A deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance between two neighbors in the 1500 block of Glasholm Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, both of the neighbors involved were detained and identified, Herman said.

Deputies said further investigation revealed that during a verbal altercation, Nicolas Puig, 37, pointed a shotgun at his neighbor and threatened to kill him in front of his family, putting the neighbor in fear of his life.

Puig was booked into the Harris County Jail.