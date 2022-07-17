Attempted robber shot, killed outside west Houston bank, police say

A would-be robber was shot and killed outside a west Houston bank Saturday night, police say

HOUSTON – An attempted robber is dead after Houston police say another man shot and killed him outside a west Houston bank Saturday night.

According to Lt. Crowson, the incident happened in the 9600 block of Westheimer Road near Gessner at around 10:30 p.m.

Crowson said a man, who appeared to be a customer, was in the process of taking money out of the bank’s ATM machine when another man, armed with a gun, attempted to rob him.

The ATM customer then grabbed his gun and shot the would-be robber, police said.

The attempted robber died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police are looking for surveillance video to investigate the shooting that took place.

Lt. Crowson said the case will go through a grand jury.