Suspect with weapon shot several times by officers at Montgomery County motel, authorities say

MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is ongoing after an armed suspect was shot by officers at a Montgomery County motel Friday night.

According to Montgomery County Lt. Scott Spencer, officers with Magnolia Police Department responded to a welfare check at a hotel in the 17700 block of FM 1488 after receiving reports of an armed man with a shotgun who “appeared to be acting incoherent.”

Officers with Texas DPS, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Constable Pct. 3 were called to assist.

Lt. Spencer said the suspect also appeared to be intoxicated.

When mental health officers with Montgomery County Precinct 1 arrived to help deescalate the situation, the man refused to comply. That was when Lt. Spencer said the man “emerged from his room” and pointed his gun at the officers.

Four officers fired shots at the man, striking him several times, Lt. Spencer said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was immediately taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

No officers were hurt at the scene.

No charges were announced at this time against the man.