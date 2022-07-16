55-year-old man drowns in Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 55-year-old man drowned Saturday in Lake Conroe, authorities said.

Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call for service at 2:05 p.m. The caller reported that they saw the man struggling to swim after jumping off his pontoon boat south of the FM 1097 bridge. When the caller lost sight of the man they called authorities.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. When they arrived, the learned the victim’s family had located him and pulled him from the water. First responders immediately began performing life saving measures.

The man, identified as Jesus Cabrera of Humble, Texas, was pronounced dead at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge Wayne Mack ordered an inquest.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.