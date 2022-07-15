This headline is correct! Emu on the loose leads Houston police on low-speed trot in Greenspoint area

An emu led Houston police on a low-speed trot Thursday morning - yes, you just read that correctly - before the big bird was taken into custody and reportedly returned to its rightful owner.

Only in Houston!

According to HPD, the call dropped at 3:50 p.m. as a traffic hazard and officers were dispatched to the scene. At that time, the emu was at the intersection of 16258 Imperial Valley Drive and 181 Esplanade. During the incident, the emu caused a complete stop of traffic for a period of time. The emu was captured at 4:20 p.m. and given back to its owner.

Social media lit up after several motorists captured cellphone video of the animal roaming in the Greenspoint area.

An eyewitness, Kimberly Kelly Pruitt, sent KPRC 2 video of the bizarre event.

“I was driving down Aldine Bender in north Houston yesterday afternoon around 3:30. I saw a young lady running down the middle of the median and I was trying to figure out what was going on and then I looked ahead and saw the emu running down the street!” Pruitt explained. “The silver Cadillac was trying to move it toward the median, out of the traffic.”

Another social media user, Yvette Fleming, uploaded video to Facebook, complete with funny commentary. In Fleming’s video, you can see HPD patrol vehicles following closely behind the bird as it goes through a business parking lot.

“Do y’all see this ostrich? Somebody done lost their ostrich. He’s moving now,” Fleming could be heard saying in disbelief. “What the.... Are you? What on Earth? Y’all that is crazy.”

The emu sighting certainly brightened up the day for many people.

Here are some fun facts we gathered about the bird, courtesy of justfunfacts.com.