Man killed, another man injured in shooting at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Thursday, investigators said.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 10630 Beechnut St. around 8:15 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, emergency officials tried to perform CPR on the 22-year-old victim, but he died from his injuries. A second victim was transported with non-life threatening wounds, officers said.

Police are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.