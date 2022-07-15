Fanny pack heist: Surveillance video shows thieves robbing man in parking lot of west Houston apartments

The robbery happened on June 13 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Witte, according to HPD.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects accused of robbing a man at a west Houston apartment complex.

According to HPD, on June 13, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartments in the 1300 block of Witte around 4:45 p.m. He was carrying grocery bags and had his fanny pack tucked under his arm.

Suddenly, two men ran up behind him and grabbed his fanny pack, which had his wallet and cell phone inside. The suspects then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu. Detectives have a license plate of the getaway vehicle but it has not yet led to the identification of the suspects.

The first suspect is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old and is around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants.

The second suspect, who appears to be around the same age, was wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.