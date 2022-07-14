Survey from University of Houston examines vote intention of Texans for 2022 election

We are counting down to Decision 2022 and several key races in Texas will be decided this November.

HARRIS COUNTY – We are counting down to Decision 2022 and several key races in Texas will be decided this November.

A survey conducted by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows how tight one race is in Harris County.

In the Harris County 2022 county judge race, Democrat Lina Hidalgo holds a 1% lead over Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer (48% to 47%, with 5% undecided) among likely voters.

In the Texas 2022 gubernatorial race, Democrat Beto O’Rourke holds a 9% lead over Greg Abbott (51% to 42%) among Harris County’s likely voters.

More than two-thirds of Harris County’s likely voters list crime and public safety (78%) and government corruption (72%) as being very important to their county judge’s decision.

The survey also mentioned voter rights, flooding, election administration and property taxes were important to the voters.

Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer released a statement about the survey:

“This morning’s poll shows what we all already knew—the ideologically driven policies of Lina Hidalgo’s government do not reflect the priorities and values of Harris County residents. Crime and corruption are the top issues for Harris County voters, and she has failed miserably on both.

We all deserve to live in communities of which we are proud and in which we feel safe. I look forward to continuing to bring my mission of putting families first to every voter in Harris County. In November, voters will finally be given a choice for county judge who prioritizes safety and good governance.

Alexandra is a West Point graduate, a dual-degree holder from Harvard University (JD/MBA), and a proud wife and mother. She is blessed with two precocious toddlers who she is raising alongside her husband Clay, a fellow West Point graduate and combat veteran. On November 11, 2021, she announced her plans to leave the private sector and her career in oil & gas finance to pursue a new stage of service.”

Democrat Lina Hidalgo released a statement about the survey:

“We’ve said from the beginning this would be a close race. Lina Hidalgo has successfully led Harris County through chemical fires, floods, the winter freeze and a global pandemic – all while overhauling how the County tackles flooding and making record-breaking investments in fighting crime and tackling homelessness. Her leadership is a threat to the far-right Texas establishment and they will continue to do anything to stop her.”

Toni Harrison, campaign spokesperson

KPRC 2 also reached out to Governor Gregg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke for a response.