PHOTOS: Houston hotel named No. 1 resort in Texas; Look inside serene spaces that await visitors

HOUSTON – The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has been named the No. 1 resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure among the top 10 resorts on the list.

The magazine also says that the 27-acre hotel, built in 1980, recently concluded a $23.5 million renovation of its club spaces, and it also unveiled a renovated basketball court and five studios.

The general manager of The Houstonian, Steve Fronterhouse, told CultureMap that it is the personality and hospitality of the staff that truly makes the resort the best in Texas.

“We are an independent property in a portfolio of one,” Fronterhouse told CultureMap. “Everything we create here is attributable to the team at 111 North Post Oak Lane, which means our ideas for menus, food, and the whole resort experience are authentic and presented in a distinctive way.”

The Woodlands Resort, ranked No. 5, was not too far behind on the list.

Here’s a look inside the Houstonian property:

Trellis Spa Tranquility Room (Houstonian)

Houstonian Hotel Great Room Lobby (Houstonian)

Houstonian Texas Live Oak Tree on the Meadow (LauriePerez.com)

Houstonian Hotel Great Room Loby flora by Sage 'n' Bloom (Houstonian)

Houstonian temperature-controlled resort pools (Houstonian)

Houstonian resort pool with waterfall and water slide (Steve Lee/Houstonian)

Houstonian Club new Breathe Studio (Houstonian)

Houstonian Hotel newly renovated one-bedroom suite living room (Houstonian)

Houstonian Club new indoor basketball court (Houstonian)

Trellis Spa Indoor Reflection Pool (Houstonian)

Trellis Spa Soaking Pools & Garden (Houstonian)

Have you visited the Houstonian? What do you think about the ranking. Join the discussion in the comments below.