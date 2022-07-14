Man charged after stabbing ex-girlfriend multiple times at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after stabbing and strangling his ex-girlfriend at her southwest Houston apartment complex, police said.

Leonardo Jose Acosta Perez, 32, has now been charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

On Tuesday, Houston police responded to reports of an assault-in-progress at an apartment complex located at 9109 Fondren Road around 1:50 a.m.

Officers said they were notified that Perez arrived at the victim’s apartment and demanded to see his infant son. The victim (the child’s mother) asked Perez to leave multiple times, but he refused and entered the apartment, claiming he had a gift for their son. Perez then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim’s brother-in-law told officers he arrived at the apartment and saw Perez strangling her. Officers said the brother-in-law then hit Perez with a baseball bat and help him until police arrived.

Perez was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he remains hospitalized. He will be transported to jail once he’s released from the hospital.

The 36-year-old victim was also transported to the hospital but later released. The child was not harmed during the incident.