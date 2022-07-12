Man stabs mother of his child, her sister in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police said he stabbed the mother of his child and her sister in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex located at 9109 Fondren around 1:50 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the location and kicked in the woman’s door. Eventually, the man got inside and began stabbing the woman, police said. As the woman’s sister tried to intervene, investigators said she was also stabbed.

According to HPD, the brother-in-law of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend arrived at the location and struck the suspect in the head with a baseball bat.

The suspect’s ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and her sister was treated at the scene, police said.

Officers said a baby boy who is a few weeks old was at the apartment when the stabbings occurred but he was not injured in the incident.