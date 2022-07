HOUSTON – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Jeanette Miller. She went missing on July 2.

Jeanette has black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

NCMEC, in an urgent alert about her case, said she may be in the Houston area, but could travel to Waco or San Antonio.

If you have any information in this case, call 1-800-THE-LOST.