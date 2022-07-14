2 people hospitalized after struck by intoxicated driver while walking in SE Harris County neighborhood, Precinct 2 deputies say

Patrick Landry was charged with felony failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against an intoxicated driver who struck two people who were walking in a southeast Harris County neighborhood, according to Precinct 2 Constable’s Office.

The accident happened around 6:15p.m. Tuesday in the 10100 block of Elizabeth Rose Dr.

According to deputies, two people were walking in the neighborhood when a vehicle struck them from behind, throwing them over the hood and to the ground.

A witness who observed the accident was able to take several photos of the vehicle as the suspect drove away.

Investigators were able to turn to the recently added FLOCK camera system and develop additional leads on the direction the vehicle was traveling. This assisted patrol deputies canvassing the area to quickly locate the vehicle, which had stalled on Dixie Farm Rd.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Patrick Landry, was still inside and immediately detained without incident.

Further investigation showed that Landry was also showing numerous signs of intoxication. He was charged with felony failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated.