Need a job? Fort Bend ISD to hold Special Education hiring event this month

FORT BEND COUNTY – Fort Bend ISD is set to hot a Special Education Hiring Event later this month ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

Online registration for the event, which will be on July 21, starts now. The event will take place at the Fort Bend ISD Administrative Annex building located at 3119 Sweetwater Blvd. from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

During the event, campus administrators and hiring managers from across the district will be seeking special education aides and special education certified teachers. To be considered for a special education aide (paraprofessional) position, applicants must have at least 48 hours of college credit.

FBISD offers competitive pay and benefits, and all special education teachers and aides hired for the 2022-23 school year will receive a $1,000 recruiting/retention supplement in addition to any applicable stipends.

To register for the July 21 event, visit www.fortbendisd.com/careers. Candidates are also invited to view all current vacancies and apply online at this website.