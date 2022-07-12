HOUSTON – A woman was able to walk away unharmed after a rollover crash that sparked a fire in northwest Houston Monday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire in the 5500 block of Mitchelldale Street around 9:47 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found that a vehicle crashed, rolled over and caught on fire, officials said.

Investigators said the driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and walked away uninjured.

Woman survives fiery rollover crash in northwest Houston, officials say (KPRC 2)

Material from a nearby business also caught on fire when the incident occurred. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.