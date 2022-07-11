Woman shot, killed by boyfriend after mistaking her for intruder at Pasadena apartments, police say

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot to death by her boyfriend Monday after he believed that she was an intruder at a Pasadena apartment complex, according to Pasadena Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 3:28 a.m. inside an apartment located in to 4000 block of Burke Road.

Sgt. Raul Granados, with Pasadena Police Department media relations, said the man discharged his weapon and struck his live-in girlfriend several times. He allegedly told investigators that he thought she was an intruder and grabbed his firearm.

Granados said the woman was already inside the apartment when she was shot. She was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital via Life Flight, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the boyfriend was taken in for questioning and was cooperating with authorities. Investigators will compare his answers of the details to the actual scene, which will determine if any charges will be filed.

It is unknown if there has been a history of domestic violence call at the location.

The investigation is ongoing.