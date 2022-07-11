Claim your missing money, Fort Bend County; Here’s what you need to know to claim your cash

A stack of money in this stock photo.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Residents of Fort Bend County are now eligible to receive funds from the Texas Unclaimed Property program.

The state is currently holding over $7 billion that may be claimed by eligible unclaimed property owners, now including residents of Fort Bend County.

What is unclaimed property?

Unclaimed property refers to items that have been forgotten or abandoned. These items include utility deposits, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dormant bank accounts, and abandoned safe-deposit boxes.

These items are sent to the Unclaimed Property Program after they have been inactive for one to five years.

Who has my money?

Unclaimed property is currently protected by the Fort Bend County treasurer.

Is this my money?

Fort Bend residents can visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if they are eligible to receive money. To see if you have any unclaimed property money, enter your name or business name, city, and/or property ID.

Residents can also call the Fort Bend County Treasurer’s office at 281-341-3750, and email at treasurersoffice@fbctx.gov.

How to claim money if it is, indeed, yours

Fill out a claim form. That form is located here.

You can also get to that information by using the QR Code shown in the graphic below.

Fort Bend County has a missing money initiative to help Texas claim funds. (Fort Bend County/Bill Rickert/County Treasurer)

History of the program

Through this initiative, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has returned $3 billion back to unclaimed property owners since the program began in 1962. Comptroller Glenn Hegar has returned $2 billion in unclaimed property back to Texans since he took office in 2015.

