Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to return $2 billion in unclaimed property to Texans. Here’s how to claim your money

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts announced they plan to return $2 billion in unclaimed property to Texas residents.

In a news release on Tuesday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said his office reached $2 billion in unclaimed property last month, and the landmark threshold is composed of more than two million individual payments to Texans.

By definition, unclaimed property includes “forgotten things,” such as utility deposits, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dormant bank accounts, and abandoned safe-deposit boxes. The property is considered dormant or inactive within 1-5 years and is sent to the Unclaimed Property Program by businesses.

Texans can visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if they have money waiting to be claimed. On the site, you enter your name or business name, city, and/or property ID.

Texans can also call 800-321-2274 (CASH).